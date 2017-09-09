Elon Musk Shares First Full Length Photo SpaceX Future Space Suit

Elon Musk has shared another photograph of the space suits that are being churned out for his organization (that would be SpaceX). These novel space suits were shown off in the form of a full body shot of one of them.

Musk shared the photo on his Instagram account. An individual can be seen wearing the sleek form-fitting black and white suit while standing right next to a Crew Dragon capsule.

Crew Dragon capsules are space vehicles that SpaceX has custom-built to convey astronauts to the ISS and later on bring them back to earth. The Commercial Crew Program is what this is all about.

This is the second gander that the ordinary folks have had at the space suit in the last month or so. The original photo showed a space suit from the bust upwards.

Astronaut spacesuit next to Crew Dragon A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:04pm PDT

Yet the second photo shows the entire space suit including the gloves and boots that accompany it. These suits are pressure suits and are supposed to be worn by the astronauts while inside the Crew Dragon capsule.

First picture of SpaceX spacesuit. More in days to follow. Worth noting that this actually works (not a mockup). Already tested to double vacuum pressure. Was incredibly hard to balance esthetics and function. Easy to do either separately. A post shared by Elon Musk (@elonmusk) on Aug 23, 2017 at 12:59am PDT

The space suits are functional and worthy of handling any emergency that might occur in the context of the space vehicle. Even if the spacecraft undergoes depressurization, the space suits will maintain the life functions of the astronauts till they reach conditions of safety.

Elon Musk has made a promise that he will reveal more details regarding the space suits in the times which are yet to come. Yet so far no new information has made any blip on the horizon. For now therefore the SpaceX fans will have to be content with looking at the two photos of the space suits.

It is not to be forgotten that the first photo shared by Elon Musk only showed the head and shoulders of the space suit. It was the second one that portrayed the full length and breadth of the space suit. The dark mask of the helmet matched with the sharp shoulders and black and white design. Gloves, boots and pants are joined by flexible regions which allow the wearer some elbow room. The suit is not made for extra vehicular activity though. As for the gloves, they are very lightweight and hardly seem to add any burden on the fingers and thumbs of the astronaut who wears them.