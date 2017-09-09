2019 Chevrolet Corvette C8 Zora said to be Sold with C7 ZR1

It’s been a long time since front engine rear wheel drive vehicles such as the Chevrolet Corvette have ruled the roost. The C8 is now making the transition to a mid-engine arrangement. The C8 Zora will be introduced in January 2018 at a show in Detroit. The production of the vehicle will begin in the fall season of 2018.

Those who say that such a car is a mistake, point out such factors as greater costs and a wandering astray from the original design which supposedly make it impracticable. Yet the reasons going for this car are myriad too. For one thing, Corvette purchasing individuals are becoming older as a demographic sample.

By switching to a mid-engine range, Corvette is doing something that Porsche has not dared to do with its 911. The spy shots of the C8 show it to be close in design form to a C7, according to AutoMobile. The major difference is a small dash to axle ratio and an elongated rear deck.

The C7 sales will coincide with the sales of the C8 for a full year’s span. The C8 Zora’s photos show it being accompanied by its same-company competition in the form of the C7 with huge rear wings and concealed front clips.

There are big air intakes and extra aero finetuning among the works as well. The C8 will use the V8 engine which is so loved by the company and put lovingly into its vehicles.

As for GM, it has been making a 4 liter double overhead cam turbocharged V8 engine for its Cadillac models. The 2019 Corvette will go on sale in 2018. The price of the vehicle which is the C7 ZR1 may begin at $105,000. As for the Zora, it may figure between $65,000 and $95,000.

There are a strange amalgam of good and bad vibes concerning the move to a mid-engine configuration. The C7 had some pretty aggressive features. To clear up some of the confusion, the C7 and C8 will get sold alongside each other.

While they are cars from the same company, there will be competition between them as regards consumers. The cars are worth their weight in gold for racing aficionados so it will be a neck to neck competition between them.