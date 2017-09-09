Everything You Need to Know About Hurricane Irma

Hurricane Irma was one of the three hurricanes that developed in the Atlantic Basin. The other two Hurricane Jose and Hurricane Katia have also been deemed dangerous.

However, Hurricane Irma has been categorized as especially destructive because it has headed to the populated areas. The deadly hurricane has already wreaked havoc in the Caribbean in the past week. With 14 dead, already and numerous injured, the Hurricane Irma is traveling next to reach Florida.

Experts are predicting that this will be the most devastating storm to hit Florida since 1992.

The US population is already reeling back from Hurricane Harvey in Texas. The authorities are concerned and already preparing for evacuation and relief efforts for Hurricane Irma devastation that is set to hit Florida over Sunday.

Multiple weather tracking institutes are recording the progress of Hurricane Irma as it heads towards Florida. The residents and authorities can track Hurricane Irma’s progress to reach to safe areas and head to unaffected areas.

Irma had sustained 185-mph winds for 37 hours, the longest any cyclone in the world has maintained such intensity. Irma moved onshore in southeast Florida on Friday night, bringing wind gusts between 45 and 55 mph.

Experts have said that Irma is projected to be at Category 4 or 5 strength. The strength would hit full strength as it will make landfall initially across the Keys and then southwest Florida on Sunday morning. Wind gusts past 150 mph in these areas could lead to a swath of catastrophic damage.

By Sunday, Irma will turn life-threatening storm as it will hit South Florida, including the Florida Keys. Rain and hurricane-force winds will intensify quickly. The largest storm surge will occur near and directly to the east of where the center of Irma makes landfall.

Florida Keys and southwest Florida coast will come at greatest risk of flooding. Coastal flooding is expected to hit both sides of the coast as a storm surge is expected to slam Tampa Bay, Miami and Melbourne. Southwestern Florida will be rocked by wind gusts of 100 to 160 mph which can damage power lines and cause trees to fall along with major catastrophic damage to roofs and structures.

The progress of Irma is being recorded and predicted throughout the web. Evacuation of the population in the Southern Florida and expected areas of impact have been started to reduce danger. A significant number of people are migrating to upper lands to safety.

Electric grid is expected to be affected and electricity is predicted to be out for the major duration of the storm. Medical aid and relief aid is already being prepared to be shipped to the anticipated affected areas.

The transport grid is also expected to be affected. The flights cannot be cleared until the wind reaches 35 mph. That means no flights can be expected to fly for evacuation purposes.

Florida residents are advised to evacuate if they are residing in the anticipated area of impact. They are advised to stock on first aid material even if they are not going to be hit by the storm. Resonating damage is expected.