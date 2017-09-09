 
 

Nintendo Switch Sales Are Much Stronger Than PlayStation 4 Sales

Posted: Sep 9 2017, 9:32am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Nintendo Switch Sales are Much Stronger Than PlayStation 4 Sales
 

The PS4 Sales facing tough competition by Nintendo Switch Sales

Nintendo’s novel Switch console virtually sold out within days after its launch. It has in fact broken sales records on a global basis which is quite a feat. This system left Sony’s PS4 biting the dust as far as sales figures were concerned.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

It surpassed the PS4 by 130% more sales in the first six months in Japan which is indeed phenomenal. During the first week, it sold 329,000 units. This was 20,000 more units than the PS4. 

The demand for the Switch has not slackened at all. Especially in Japan, the home turf market, the Switch has been selling like hotcakes. Nintendo sold 10 to 14 times more Switch consoles than the total number of PS4 units which got sold.

The demand has in fact outstripped the supply as far as the Switch is concerned. On a global level, 4.6 million units have been sold. In 2017, 10 million more units will be purchased by enthusiastic buyers.

As for Sony, it is expected to sell 18 million of its units. Monetization of the platform is something that will come naturally to Nintendo, accoriding to MarketInsider.

The Japanese company will be widening its domain and this is a good thing for it in the long run. The shares of the company are skyrocketing too which is a sign of hope for the future. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Is in Stock at Walmart Stores Today

Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Bundle Is in Stock at Walmart Stores Today

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

SNES Classic Companion Book Revealed as Digital Download

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now

Xbox One X Is Available for Pre-order Now





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook