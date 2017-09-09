Nintendo Switch Sales are Much Stronger Than PlayStation 4 Sales

Nintendo’s novel Switch console virtually sold out within days after its launch. It has in fact broken sales records on a global basis which is quite a feat. This system left Sony’s PS4 biting the dust as far as sales figures were concerned.

It surpassed the PS4 by 130% more sales in the first six months in Japan which is indeed phenomenal. During the first week, it sold 329,000 units. This was 20,000 more units than the PS4.

The demand for the Switch has not slackened at all. Especially in Japan, the home turf market, the Switch has been selling like hotcakes. Nintendo sold 10 to 14 times more Switch consoles than the total number of PS4 units which got sold.

The demand has in fact outstripped the supply as far as the Switch is concerned. On a global level, 4.6 million units have been sold. In 2017, 10 million more units will be purchased by enthusiastic buyers.

As for Sony, it is expected to sell 18 million of its units. Monetization of the platform is something that will come naturally to Nintendo, accoriding to MarketInsider.

The Japanese company will be widening its domain and this is a good thing for it in the long run. The shares of the company are skyrocketing too which is a sign of hope for the future.