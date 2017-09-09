 
 

L.A. Noire For Nintendo Switch Will Be $10 More Expensive

Posted: Sep 9 2017

 

The Game L.A. Noire will be Costlier on Nintendo Switch than on Other Platforms

Never underestimate the power of the Switch tax. It is a frightening thing which has an uncanny capability of creeping up on gamers while they are unaware. This tax makes games on the Switch $10 more expensive than on other consoles. This is due to the necessity of using a cart instead of a disc.

This occurrence has taken place several times in gaming history and it is taking place once again right here, right now. The HD rumble, touchscreen and motion control facilities will cost $50 instead of $40 as they cost in case of other platforms. 

Rockstar, a company which has no soft spot in its heart for Nintendo, is arranging for all this to happen which is kind of strange but true. The fact remains that the Nintendo re-release of L.A. Noire will be $10 more expensive than it is on other run-of-the-mill platforms.

The extra costs of the proprietary Switch cards figure into the total bill. As for the digital versions of L.A. Noire, they will be the same everywhere. A game soundtrack has been added to compensate for the $10 price increase. 

