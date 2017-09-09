Samsung Galaxy Note 8 Breaks Pre-order Records

Remember last year when Samsung had to retract a large number of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 from the markets. The Galaxy Note 7 faced battery issues. In some cases, the customers of the brand had even reported that their respective Galaxy Note 7 had exploded.

Injuries were reported as well. Samsung took the whole stock out of market, issued apologies to the affected people and started towards remedying the Galaxy Note 7.

Many concerned with the smartphone market may have predicted that the failure of Galaxy Note 7 might negatively impact on the future Note series. The release of Galaxy Note 8 was not far behind the release of Samsung Galaxy 8 and Samsung Galaxy S8.

The phone released over the summer became one of the top selling smartphone with the biggest screen in the smartphone company history till now. The similar features were expected of the Galaxy Note 8. Samsung did not disappoint.

“We’re thrilled to see the strong consumer response to the next level Note,” said Tim Baxter, president and chief executive officer, Samsung Electronics North America.

“Today’s consumers want to do bigger things in work and life, and Note helps make that possible. We built the Galaxy Note8 for people who desire a device that lets them be productive and allows for self-expression.”

The Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has the biggest screen in the history of the Note series. It has an enhanced S Pen. It is the world’s first smartphone with two 12MP rear cameras with Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) on both the wide-angle and telephoto lenses. The price of the Galaxy Note 8 starts from $930.

Even with the high price tag, Samsung has reported that the company has received a record breaking number of pre-orders for the Galaxy Note 8.

Samsung Electronics America, Inc noted that more people had pre-ordered the Galaxy Note 8 than the number of people who had ordered Galaxy Note 7. Both Note devices were introduced from August 23rd in the consecutive years.

However, the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 has been ordered on a higher scale than the Galaxy Note 7 despite the high price tag. The Galaxy Note 8 will be available for sale in September.