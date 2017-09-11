SNES Classic Pre-order Shortage not Caused by Nintendo Says Reggie Fils-Aime

The SNES Classic Pre-order inventories sold out incredibly fast on August 22. Only retailers that took certain measures were able to keep pre-orders open for up to 30 minutes. Other stores sold out in mere minutes. Now Nintendo America boss Reggie Fils-Aime blames retailers for the pre-order shortage.

In a Financial Times (pay wall) interview at the Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit 2017 in Los Angeles, Reggie Fils-Aimé, President of Nintendo of America, said "In this case, it's not a supply issue. I would strongly urge you not to overbid on a SNES Classic on any of the auction sites. You shouldn't have to pay more than $79.99."

How the pre-order inventory shortage can be unrelated to Nintendo's supply of SNES Classic is hard to understand. If retailers had access to enough SNES Classic units, they would keep taking pre-orders to secure sales over the competition. Fils-Aime reiterated an earlier statement that Nintendo had dramatically increased production of the SNES Classic compared to the NES Classic.

We have to wait until September 29, if Reggie Fils-Aimé's statement has any merit. If at the end of the day SNES Classic boxes are still on store shelves, he was right.

While the outlook to find a SNES Classic at sticker price is apparently great, the President of Nintendo of America has bad news for customers who plan to purchase a Nintendo Switch. On the stage of the Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit, 2017 Fils-Aime warns about a shortage due to several choke points in the supply chain.

The release of the $79.99 SNES Classic Edition is drawing closer. Now there are only three weeks to go. Get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

There are now over 800 SNES Classic offers on eBay. Resellers are already trading their pre-orders of the SNES Classic.