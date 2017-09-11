 
 

Nintendo Switch And Game Of Choice Bundles Are Back At GameStop

Posted: Sep 11 2017

 

The $359.99 Nintendo Switch bundles are available again on gamestop.com.

GameStop released five new Nintendo Switch bundles that do not contain any unnecessary accessories on gamestop.com. Customers can choose between four different popular games to order with a Nintendo Switch for a bundle price of $359.99. Some games are bundled with the Switch with Neon Joy-Cons and others with the Gray Joy-Con edition. 

The choices of games include Zelda, Mario Kart, Splatoon 2 and Mario + Rabbids. GameStop should really invest in a mix and match buying feature that Walmart and other stores have. Customers are pressed to compromise either on the game or version of the Switch they want.

GameStop has sold out of a series of $399.99 Nintendo Switch bundles that had a shipping date of September 22. The five new $359.99 Nintendo Switch bundles ship by September 29. Find all five new Nintendo Switch bundles listed on GameStop's online store.

GameStop is also still offering to check your local store for inventory of the stand alone $299.99 Nintendo Switch console from the online listings. GameStop enabled inventory checking for the unbundled consoles last week.

If you want to wait to buy individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles online, you can download The Tracker app to receive notification on your smartphone in case the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers. Target.com has the Nintendo Switch in stock right now.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch are under pressure as the lower demand during summer continues. A Nintendo Switch can be found for as little as $360 on Amazon's marketplace.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite rising demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has repeated in a recent statement to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the upcoming Holiday season. On top of that, Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime has warned again in September that the company might not be able to make enough Nintendo Switch consoles.

