Luvabeau is the Baby Brother of Luvabella Dolls

Spin Master's Luvabella dolls are on sale now at select retailers including Walmart, ToysRUs, and Amazon. Availability is already limited of the $99.99 robotic baby dolls are selling for about double on the reseller markets. The Luvabella baby dolls will be one of the hottest Holiday toys of 2017.

Three Luvabella dolls leaked in July at Walmart.com. Toy company Spin Master, the maker of the crazy successful Hatchimals, offers a blonde, brunette and African American baby girls. Now we spotted a fourth Lovabella doll and its a boy. He is called Luvabeau.

Luvabeau is currently listed only at Amazon and ToysRUs.

The $99.99 Luvabella is a life-like doll that affectionately responds to a child's love, just like a real baby. Tickle her tummy or her toes, and she will giggle in delight. Luvabella's expressive face is the first of its kind, leading to the most authentic movement and emotions.

Cover his eyes for a game of peek-a-boo, tickle his tummy and toes to make him giggle or place a hand on his chest to gently listen to his heartbeat. You can even hold his feet to hear him say "mama" and begin to babble! The more you play with him, the more he'll talk! His babble will transform into over 100 clear words and phrases.

Caring for Luvabeau is fun with his four interactive accessories. Use his spoon to feed him, and he'll chew with delight! If he's not full, he may ask you for more! After his meal, help Luvabeau learn new animal names and sounds with his Lamby toy. If he gets fussy, all he needs is his soother. When it's time to go to bed after a big day of play, lull him to sleep with his bottle.

From her first word to Luvabella's joyful giggles, every child will be mesmerized by all the moments to discover says Spin Master.