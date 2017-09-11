Hatchimals Surprise Leaks

Spin Master is following up Hatchimals, the hottest Holiday toy of 2016, with Hatchimals Surprise in 2017. The official reveal of Hatchimals Surprise is scheduled for October 6, the official Hatchimals Day. The secret of the Hatchimals Surprise has though already leaked online at multiple places, according to our research. Spoiler Alert! If you read on, you will know what is inside the Hatchimals Surprise egg.

Suprise, it's Twins! The $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise contains two Hatchimals. There are all new Hatchimals species including Giraven, Peacat, Puppadee, Ligull, Zuffin. There are likely more that have not leaked yet. The Ligull Hatchimals Suprise is a Target exclusive and the Zuffin Hatchimals is a Walmart's exclusive.

Walmart has started to list the Zuffin Hatchimals Suprise. The $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise will be available online and in stores.

Some people managed to already get their hands on the unreleased Hatchimals Surprise toys. On eBay.com you can find offers for the Target exclusive Ligull Hatchimals Suprise and the ToysRUs Exclusive versions with bonus nest. Prices are around $250 for these unreleased toys.

Spin Master has likely dramatically increased production capacities for 2017. The company lost out on a lot of potential sales in 2016 as consumers struggled to get their hands on an Hatchimals egg in time for Christmas. The hunt for the $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise will kick off on October 6.