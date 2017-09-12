Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

Mercedes put their one foot forward in modern automotive technology when they unveiled the long-awaited Project One hybrid hypercar concept.

With the Frankfurt Motor Show just around the corner, the new model is going to get the hype that is anticipated for the model which has been designed with the technology developed that led to consecutive wins in the World Championship-winning Formula One team.

Project One has been introduced as a hybrid drive unit. With its design developed from Mercedes-AMG's Formula One racer, it can produce more than 1,000 horsepower in drive unit.

"The Mercedes-AMG Project ONE is the first Formula 1 car with MOT approval. Our highly efficient hybrid assembly stems from motor racing and the electrically powered front axle generates a fascinating mixture of performance and efficiency. With a system output of over 1,000 hp and a top speed beyond 350 km/h this hypercar handles exactly as it looks: it takes your breath away", Ola Källenius says, Member of the Daimler AG Board of Management responsible for Group Research and Mercedes-Benz Cars Development.

The Project One system 1.6 liter, turbocharged V6 engine and an atmospheric red line of 11,000 RPMs. Some of the distinguishing feature of the Project One include that the engine's crankshaft is attached to an electric motor.

The electric motor can almost eliminate all the turbo lag while generating electricity by harnessing the engine's kinetic energy., This electric motor is called the Motor Generator Unit Kinetic or MGU-K in Formula One circles.

The engine and MGU-K duo drive the rear wheels while producing more than 670 horsepower. The engine also features a split turbocharger design that keeps the hot exhaust gasses that power the turbo away from the compressor.

The two sides of the turbo are connected by a shaft, which is equipped with a 121-horsepower electric motor capable of powering the compressor. Mercedes has also installed two electric motors, each producing more than 161 horsepower.

The front axle of the Project One, gives it virtual all-wheel-drive system with true torque-vectoring capabilities. The Project One also features an automated AMG-Speedshift eight-speed manual transmission.

The Mercedes-Benz chairman Dr. Dieter Zetsche said in a statement that the company did not view Motorsport as an end in itself. He said that they recognized that there is an intense competition that exists. It motivates them to develop technologies from which the production of vehicles also subsequently benefit.

He said that Mercedes is drawing on the experiences and successes from three constructors' and drivers' world championships to bring Formula 1 technology to the road for the first time.

Mercedes-AMG Project ONE is the prime example of their work. With Mercedes-Benz spending $2.72 million per car, the model is expected to come out sometime in 2019. The car will be on full exhibition at the Frankfurt Motor Show 2017.