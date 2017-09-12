Samsung Boss Aims to Launch Foldable Note Device Next Year

Samsung held the a news conference to announce the Galaxy Note 8 smartphone to domestic media. The conference was addressed by Samsung Electronic President Koh Dong-jin. He said that he was pleased to see that the Samsung Galaxy Note 8 had been received better than their expectations.

He said that despite the higher price tag than the previous Note devices and issues with Galaxy Note 7, Galaxy Note 8’s pre-order success was testament that the company was trusted by users to provide quality products.

He went on to discuss the launch of a foldable Note smartphone. The foldable smartphone technology has been highlighted in the previous two or three years. Samsung has decided to bring it to the market.

Dong-jin said that Samsung’s primary target is to launch the phone in 2018, that is next year. He said that they are not going to launch the foldable smartphone until they have worked out all the issues. Seems like they might be learning from the Galaxy Note 7 incident.

Samsung Boss wants to make sure that the foldable smartphone is free of issues to avoid any future failures. Experts have discussed that the possible issues the foldable smartphones can face is the foldable design, integration of technology on the device, thinner design and mass production.

The uniformity for the devices will also be a priority for Samsung. With all that in mind, Dong-jin noted that they will not launch the product until they were absolutely sure that they device was perfect to go.

Another product that he talked about was the voice-controlled speaker. There was no name specified for the artificial intelligence operated speaker. Bixby has been in regulation for some time for upcoming Samsung devices.

There is a good chance that Bixby will be the name of the new voice-controlled speakers. Users will be able to communicate with the speaker to perform various functions. No release date was revealed for the speaker-assistant device.

Presently, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 is set to release in the market on September 18th. With 650,000 units already pre-ordered, Galaxy Note 8 is set to break some market records. Samsung has been active in the market to reach out into the automotive systems as well.