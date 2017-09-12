Audi at IAA 2017: New Audi A8, Audi Aicon and Elaine Concept Cars Debut at Frankfurt Motor Show

Internationale Automobil-Ausstellung (IAA) 2017 is set to commence of 14th September. Audi is all set to introduce the AI series of the future at the event. The Frankfurt Motor Show has already hosted the new three editions of the AI concept series. Among the cars introduced at Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 were the Audi 8 for Level 3, Level 4 and Level 5 concept cars, Audi Aicon Concept car and 2019 Audi Elaine Concept car.

Audi 8

Audi 8 is the Level 3 AI concept car that Audi is set to showcase at the IAA 2017. A8 is Audi's luxury limo, available in standard and long-wheelbase formats. With cleverly designed aluminum construction, Audi 8 is the world’s first volume-production car. Designed for conditional automated driving at level 3 according to the international standards. Audi 8 will permit conditional automated driving on public roads.

The car allows the driver to sit back in the traffic jam mode which can navigate the car through the turns, steering, and speed breakers. The Audi 8 has a futuristic design with no or minimal driving gear which leaves space for adjustable seats and larger space to sit in. Furthermore, the AI pilot mode will allow the driver to take the foot off the pedal and let the autonomous car feature do the work. The design is presently not made available for sale. Experts suggest that some of the features will be incorporated in the Level 2 cars of Audi.

Level 4 and Level 5

Where Level 3 had a specified model A8 to show for it, Level 4 and Level 5 were introduced in concept cars. These cars represent what the four ring vehicles will look like and drive like in the coming future. The concept cars which were demonstrated at the Frankfurt Motor Show comprised of SUV coupé measuring 4.90 meters. Among the showcased features of the concept car were the progressive lighting technology, the functionally elegant interior and the electric quattro drive with three electric motors and a combined peak output of 370 kW.

Inside the Car

Inside the concept car, there is no steering wheel or pedals. You heard it right. The space which is occupied by driving gear has been replaced by a control board and a display screen which takes far less space. That means that the car will have more space to accommodate seats. The seats in the car are adjustable in height and rotatable. Since there would be little or no need of manual driving, the occupants of the car can easily take their eyes away from the road.

Driving System

The driving system of the car has been designed out of to comply with connectivity, communication and operation which will make the car drive smoother. The car will interact with other cars and predict and navigate according to the data. The occupants of the car will not need to drive the car in the completely autonomous systems which will take you to your destination as entered by the input devices. A specialized Audi Auto Care system is also being introduced. It would be a place where you can park your Audi concept vehicle and go wherever you want. Once you’re gone, the Audi can navigate through the multiple floor parking where it can go into car wash, car polish and tuning centers which will be built in the center.

Audi Elaine Electic Concept Car

According to Audi , "this is an electric-powered SUV coupe that in a few short years will make highly automated driving possible – at times even without a driver on board. The driver parks the Audi in a designated area – the “handover zone” – and exits the vehicle. From there, the car drives automatically and unoccupied into a multistory parking garage offering a variety of services, such as a car wash, a package station, a gas station or a charging post. Thanks to Audi AI, the car does all of this itself."

Audi Aicon Concept Car

According to Audi, "with the four-door design vision Audi Aicon, the brand with the four rings is presenting a autonomous Audi of the future – with no steering wheel or pedals. As a design concept, the four-door 2+2 boldly leaps ahead to show the exterior and interior design of the next decades. The technology demonstrator combines innovations relating to the drivetrain, suspension, digitalization and sustainability in a visionary manner. The Aicon, too, is designed for purely electric operation and should be able to cover distances between 700 and 800 kilometers (435.0 - 497.1 mi) on a single charge."

The concept cars which will be on exhibition at Frankfurt Motor Show 2017 will not be available for sale. They can give a good idea however of how Audi is shaping the future of their automotive line. Audi’s stepping into the autonomous driving vehicles is an encouraging step towards embracing the technology which can improve the driving experience of the future. Frankfurt Motor Show or IAA 2017 is underway. However, the IAA 2017 show will be open for public from 14th Sep. 2017 till 24th Sep. 2017 in Frankfurt, Germany.

You can buy tickets for IAA 2017 here.