Audi R8 V10 RWS is a Rear-Driven Limited-Edition Special Model

Audi Sport is introducing its R8 model which is going to have an all-new rear wheel drive among its qualities. The Audi R8 V10 RWS consists of 999 unit samples which have been churned out by the Bollinger Hoffe R8 factory.

There are Coupe and Spyder types among the various sub-models available in the series. This vehicle has been manufactured in a manual manner with precision and poise.

It is elite-based and a purist car that will stun everyone. The level of pleasure felt while cruising with this vehicle down the open road is something that cannot be expressed in words. An exclusive deal, this car with its V10 engine and rear wheel drive brings the best of racing automobiles to the streets.

“The R8 V10 RWS is made for purists,” said Stephan Winkelmann, CEO of Audi Sport GmbH.

“A limited-edition special model for customers with an appreciation for essential driving enjoyment, the R8 V10 RWS is an absolutely exclusive offer. With its mid-mounted V10 engine and rear-wheel drive, it successfully brings the driving concept of our R8 LMS racing car to the streets.”

The matte black grille of the vehicle is paired with air vents in the front and back. The sideblade is painted black as well. As for the lower blade, it is in another color. There is also a red film that streaks the front bonnet, roof and back side.

The interior is plush and and consists of comfy leather seats. The torque consists of 540 Nm. The Coupe can also go from 0-100 km/h in 3.7 seconds which is pretty cool. The limits on speed extend to 320 km/h. The fuel consumption is reasonable too.

The whole vehicle weighs 3505.3 pounds. As for the Spyder, it is 40 kg lighter than the Coupe. There is a stable and solid chassis and Stabilization Control ESC for the Sport model. It has 19 inch cast aluminum wheels.

The Audi R8 V10 RWS will be available in Germany and other nations on European soil starting from the Autumn Season of 2017. Beginning in the early months of 2018, the first few units will be whizzing past onlookers in the streets.

This Audi is an extreme car and extreme cars call for careful and controlled handling by the drivers. At Audi, German engineering meets special technology to lend the world of sports car enthusiasts, vehicles that are worth their weight in gold.

This car is fun, fabulous and for the freedom-loving among us. It has an identity that you cannot put a dent in and it also has lots of personality as a masculine symbol of ego and energy par excellence.

Audi R8 V10 RWS Coupé price starts at 140,000 euros while the Spyder price starts at 153,000 euros.