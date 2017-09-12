SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

Nintendo announced to extend the production of the SNES Classic into 2018. The Japanese video game maker is also bringing back the NES Classic in Summer of 2018.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

The SNES Classic was initially on planned to be available in 2017. Now it appears Nintendo will keep making the NES Classic and SNES Classic for as long as there is demand.

In addition, more units of Super NES Classic Edition will ship on its Sept. 29 launch day in the U.S. than were shipped of NES Classic Edition all last year, with subsequent shipments arriving in stores regularly. Fans have shown their unbridled enthusiasm for these Classic Edition systems, so Nintendo is working to put many more of them on store shelves.

This is great news for fans of the new retro gaming consoles and very bad news for scalpers hoping to flip SNES Classic all Holiday season for a hefty premium. Now the challenge is only to get a SNES Classic earlier than later, but all consumers will eventually get one.

While the outlook to find a SNES Classic at MSRP is apparently great, the President of Nintendo of America delivered bad news for customers who plan to purchase a Nintendo Switch earlier. On the stage of the Variety’s Entertainment and Technology Summit, Fils-Aime warns about a Nintendo Switch shortage due to several choke points in the supply chain.

The release of the $79.99 SNES Classic Edition is drawing closer. Now there are only three weeks to go. Get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.

There are now over 800 SNES Classic offers on eBay. Resellers are already trading their pre-orders of the SNES Classic.

The Super NES Classic Edition system features 21 legendary Super NES games such as Super Mario World, The Legend of Zelda: A Link to the Past and Super Metroid. Launching on Sept. 29 at a suggested retail price of only $79.99, Super NES Classic Edition plugs directly into the TV using the provided HDMI cable and comes with two wired controllers.

NES Classic Edition features 30 classic NES games such as the original Super Mario Bros., The Legend of Zelda and Donkey Kong.