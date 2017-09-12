Frankfurt Motor Show 2017: BMW i Vision Dynamics Concept Aims at Tesla

The BMW Group is about to introduce its novel EV at the Frankfurt Show which is to take place soon. Termed the BMW iVision Dynamics, it is a four-door Gran Coupe that has a range of 600 km.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

The limits on its speed are 200 km/h. As for the standard acceleration, it can go from 0-100 km/h in four seconds. E-mobility has never looked better for the future times.

With sports stability, this car is elegant and elevated in its status. It is a top performance vehicle that is headed for the #1 spot in muscle cars. By the time 2025 arrives, over 25 similar models will be whizzing past onlookers on the streets.

Over a dozen of these will be exclusively electric in nature. BMW is looking forward to expanding its domain. It does not want to be left behind in the vehicular stakes in the future. The showcasing of this car will prove to be a reckoning in terms of dymanism and progress for BMW.

This vehicle has set the standards of creativity in the automobile industry. It is a vision which makes a difference. Also BMW serves as a beacon of hope for other brands in the game of churning out cars that are dreamworks. The BMW iVision is what a car ought to look like in the futuristic times. Not only is it a visual treat but it is an experience in itself.

The turning of fantasy into reality is what this vehicle is all about. The core philosophy of BMW remains intact in the form of this piece of machinery given form and function.

The range and product design will go a long way towards making driving a pleasurable experience. It is indeed a case of minimalism so that less is more.

Simplicity contains more complexity than complexity itself as ample proof is found in the form of the iVision. The classic and cool dimensions speak volumes regarding the intensive hard work that went into constructing this car from scratch.

A flowing outline with one very smooth silhouette is matched with contours that hug and embrace the image of this car. The details of this vehicle spell out the word “awesome” in golden letters.

The large surface area and the superb technology inside this baby will make the mare go. It is pure grandeur at its best. The windows are neat and clean. The passengers and driver will find riding in this car a pleasant proposal. It is spacious from the inside as well.

This vehicle sparkles with intelligence and intensity. It shows design sense and superior style from its back side. A trendsetter for the BMW Group, this car has already made waves in the world of fancy vehicles. Two thumbs up for the iVision!