Apple Event: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and More

The Apple event is kicking off at 10 am PDT at the Steve Jobs Theater. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch 3 and a new Apple TV with 4K.

The star of the September 12 Apple event will be the iPhone X. Through a leak of the iOS 11 operating system, many of the new features of the 10th anniversary iPhone have surfaced in past days. The iPhone X, formerly referred to as iPhone 8 features a bezel-less design and a 5.8" OLED display. Wireless charging, face recognition, animoji and smart camera functions.

The design of the iPhone X has leaked already months ago in schematics and dummies. The iPhone X will be priced above $1,000 and comes in three color option. This exclusive iPhone will be in limited supply at launch.

Apple will name the updated iPhone 7 not iPhone 7S, based on the latest rumors. Apple is going to make a full version number jump to iPhone 8. The updates on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are less clear yet. It might be just the usual performance updated, but could be more.

The Apple Watch 3 with LTE is another new product Apple is expected to reveal today. A new Apple TV with 4K resolution support could round out the new product line-up from Apple.

The Apple keynote will be streamed live online at apple.com. Apple's live streaming uses Appleā€™s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 9.0 or later, a Mac with Safari on macOS v10.11 or later, or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. Streaming via Apple TV requires an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later or an Apple TV (4th generation).