Apple Event: iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus and More

Posted: Sep 12 2017, 10:29am CDT | by , in News | Apple

 

The Apple September 12 event will be huge.

The Apple event is kicking off at 10 am PDT at the Steve Jobs Theater. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch 3 and a new Apple TV with 4K.

The star of the September 12 Apple event will be the iPhone X. Through a leak of the iOS 11 operating system, many of the new features of the 10th anniversary iPhone have surfaced in past days. The iPhone X, formerly referred to as iPhone 8 features a bezel-less design and a 5.8" OLED display. Wireless charging, face recognition, animoji and smart camera functions. 

The design of the iPhone X has leaked already months ago in schematics and dummies. The iPhone X will be priced above $1,000 and comes in three color option. This exclusive iPhone will be in limited supply at launch.

Apple will name the updated iPhone 7 not iPhone 7S, based on the latest rumors. Apple is going to make a full version number jump to iPhone 8. The updates on the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are less clear yet. It might be just the usual performance updated, but could be more.

The Apple Watch 3 with LTE is another new product Apple is expected to reveal today. A new Apple TV with 4K resolution support could round out the new product line-up from Apple.

The Apple keynote will be streamed live online at apple.com. Apple's live streaming uses Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology. HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 9.0 or later, a Mac with Safari on macOS v10.11 or later, or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. Streaming via Apple TV requires an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later or an Apple TV (4th generation).

This story may contain affiliate links.

