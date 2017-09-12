 
 

How To Stream The Apple Event Online

How to Stream the Apple Event Online
 

The Apple September 12 event is here.

The Apple event is kicking off at 10 am PDT at the Steve Jobs Theater. Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch 3 and a new Apple TV with 4K. 

Apple is again streaming a keynote live online. The Apple keynote will be streamed live online at apple.com. Apple's live streaming uses Apple’s HTTP Live Streaming (HLS) technology.

HLS requires an iPhone, iPad, or iPod touch with Safari on iOS 9.0 or later, a Mac with Safari on macOS v10.11 or later, or a PC with Microsoft Edge on Windows 10. Streaming via Apple TV requires an Apple TV (2nd or 3rd generation) with software 6.2 or later or an Apple TV (4th generation).

For the first time, I watch the Apple event on the Apple TV. Let's see how that is going to be.

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

