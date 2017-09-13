Super Famicom Mini Pre-order Starts Saturday

Nintendo surprised yesterday with the announcement to extend the production of the SNES Classic into 2018. Even more surprising, Nintendo will bring back the NES Classic in the Summer of 2018. Eventually, all consumers who want a Super NES Classic or NES Classic will get one. Nintendo aficionados will want to brush up on their Japanese this weekend.

The Super Famicom Classic (Nintendo Classic Mini Super Nintendo) will be available for pre-order on Saturday, September 16. Nintendo stated that date again on Twitter a couple hours ago. The reservation method will vary per store. American Super Famicom fans need to also find a retailer that ships to the US. Amazon.jp, Play-Asia and SolarisJapan are options for customers outside of Japan to order a Super Famicom Classic. We will have to wait if any of these stores are taking pre-orders on Saturday.

The Super Famicom Classic will be released on October 5. This is a week later than the release of the SNES Classic in the United States.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.