Luvabella Spotted in Stock at Amazon

The somewhat creepy Luvabella robot baby dolls have what it takes to become the hottest Holiday toy of 2017. Toy company Spin Master, the maker of the crazy successful Hatchimals, created blonde, brunette, African American baby girls and Luvabeau, a baby boy.

The $99.99 Luvabella dolls started to appear on amazon.com as recently as yesterday. Dozens of The Tracker app users were able to purchase one of the Luvabella dolls in stock. The available inventory has sold out in less than 5 minutes. Some Luvabella orders already shipped, but we also have seen shipping dates of October 1.

The $99.99 Luvabella is a life-like doll that affectionately responds to a child's love, just like a real baby. Tickle her tummy or her toes, and she will giggle in delight. Luvabella's expressive face is the first of its kind, leading to the most authentic movement and emotions.

Cover his eyes for a game of peek-a-boo, tickle his tummy and toes to make him giggle or place a hand on his chest to gently listen to his heartbeat. You can even hold his feet to hear him say "mama" and begin to babble! The more you play with him, the more he'll talk! His babble will transform into over 100 clear words and phrases.

Caring for Luvabeau is fun with his four interactive accessories. Use his spoon to feed him, and he'll chew with delight! If he's not full, he may ask you for more! After his meal, help Luvabeau learn new animal names and sounds with his Lamby toy. If he gets fussy, all he needs is his soother. When it's time to go to bed after a big day of play, lull him to sleep with his bottle.

From her first word to Luvabella's joyful giggles, every child will be mesmerized by all the moments to discover says Spin Master.

