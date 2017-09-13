SNES Classic Set To Sell Out At Launch Despite Nintendo's Announcement

Nintendo announced yesterday to make more SNES Classic units available at launch than the number of NES Classic units that shipped in the United States. The SNES Classic will also be available into 2018. Sounds like good news, but is it?

Don't Miss: The hottest Apple Rumors for 2017

Nintendo has shipped 2.3 million NES Classic units as of April 28, 2017, worldwide. Nintendo is not breaking out the number of NES Classic sent to the United States, but a safe guess is that it was under 1 million units.

The population of the United States is 326 million. Only every 300th person can get a SNES Classic on launch day. Subtracting the pre-orders from the available SNES Classic launch inventory and the odds to score a SNES Classic drop more. That's a very rough calculation as not everybody wants or is eligible to purchase a SNES Classic. By assuming that every 10th person wants a SNES Classic in America, only about every 30th person will get one at launch. This means there will be a shortage.

The release of the $79.99 SNES Classic Edition is on September 29. We still believe that the SNES Classic will sell out very quickly, despite Nintendo's announcement. The only thing that changed is that consumers will have more time to find a SNES Classic for the regular list price. To find one in time for the Holidays might still be a challenge, for consumers missing out on a SNES Classic on release day. We don't know how fast Nintendo can churn out new SNES Classic after the initial wave of supply.

To make it easy to score a SNES Classic online, get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.