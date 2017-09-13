2017 Hatchimals Surprise: Twins, Species, Price,Pre-order, Release Date and Everything You Need to Know

Canadian Toy maker Spin Master landed the hottest Holiday toy of 2016 with Hatchimals. The "Furby in an egg" toy was extremely hard to find and resellers were able to charge triple the regular price of $49.99. Earlier this month, Spin Master announced the new generation of Hatchimals for the Holidays 2017.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Updates

The 2017 Hatchimals are called Hatchimals Surprise. Officially Spin Master has not revealed what is inside the new Hatchimals Surprise Eggs, but as reported earlier, the secret is out in the open. Each $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise egg contains two Hatchimals. It's twins. Looks like Spin Master is able to make now an insane number of Hatchimals as for each egg the company has to manufacture two Hatchimals.

Find out below everything that is known so far about the Hatchimals Surprise. The first retailer has listed the new Hatchimals, and the Tracker app has started to track the availability. Download the free Tracker app and select to be notified. The app will alert you on your smartphone when a $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise is available. You find all Hatchimals Surprise on sale listed in the Toys Category of the Tracker.

What's new in Hatchimals Surprise

The Hatchimals Surprise feature a new way of hatching and a completely new line-up of Hatchimals. The 2017 Hatchimals egg contains not one, but two Hatchimals.

Hatchimals Surprise Species

So far the line-up of Hatchimals Surprise species includes Giraven, Peacat, Puppadee, Ligull and Zuffin. There are likely more that have not leaked yet. The Ligull Hatchimals Suprise is a Target exclusive and the Zuffin Hatchimals is a Walmart's exclusive.

Hatchimals Surprise Release Date

Hatchimals Surprise will be released on October 6, which is the second annual Hatchimals Day. The pre-order for Hatchimals Suprise is starting on September 18. Get the free Tracker app and select to be notified. The app will alert you on your smartphone when a $69.99 Hatchimals Surprise is available. You find all Hatchimals Surprise on sale listed in the Toys Category of the Tracker.