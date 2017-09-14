Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition: How to Buy

Nintendo announced the second Nintendo Switch bundle. The Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition will be released on October 27. This special bundle includes the Nintendo Switch console and Nintendo Switch dock in black, with left and right Joy-Con controllers in red. It also includes a download code for the full Super Mario Odyssey game, a carrying case, retailing for $379.99.

The Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition joins the Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 Edition bundle. As the supply of the Nintendo Switch will be limited this Holiday season, Switch bundles are no deal. You have to pay extra for the game and case.

The highly anticipated Super Mario Odyssey game will also be released on October 27. The game is on sale with a 20% discount for Prime members on amazon.com.

While the Splatoon 2 bundle is exclusive to Walmart, the Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition is set to be available at all of Nintendo's retail partners. We expect the Super Mario Odyssey Edition to be extremely popular, selling out quickly. As soon as retailer start listing the Nintendo Switch Super Mario Odyssey Edition, the Tracker app will begin inventory tracking and notifies users about the availability on their smartphones.

If you want to find $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles online now, you can download The Tracker app to receive notification on your smartphone in case the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers. The inventory tracking app alerted users to the availability of the $299 Nintendo Switch at walmart.com yesterday evening. The Nintendo Switch is available as $359.99 bundles at GameStop.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch are under pressure as the lower demand during summer continues. A Nintendo Switch can be found for as little as $360 on Amazon's marketplace.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite rising demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has repeated in a recent statement to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the upcoming Holiday season. On top of that, Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime has warned again in September that the company might not be able to make enough Nintendo Switch consoles.