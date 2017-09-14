Doom for Nintendo Switch: Release Date, Pre-order, Trailer

The Nintendo Direct on September 13 featured forty games coming to the Nintendo Switch and 3DS in the next months. The most attention though got the announcement that Doom and Wolfenstein II will be released on the Nintendo Switch.

Doom for Nintendo Switch already will hit this holiday season, while Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus launches in 2018. Doom for Nintendo Switch trailer can be seen in the Nintendo Direct video starting at 25:46. Doom on the Switch supports single player and online multiplayer gaming.

There is no official release date yet for Doom on the Nintendo Switch. Bethesda mentioned though that the release of Doom will be after the Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim for Switch release on November 17. The release date of Doom for Switch is likely between the end of November and mid-December. Doom for the Nintendo Switch is available for pre-order on GameStop.com.

What is Doom?

Developed by id software, the studio that pioneered the first-person shooter genre and created multiplayer Deathmatch, Doom returns as a brutally fun and challenging modern-day shooter experience. Relentless demons, impossibly destructive guns, and fast, fluid movement provide the foundation for intense, first-person combat - whether you're obliterating demon hordes through the depths of Hell in the single-player campaign, or competing against your friends in numerous multiplayer modes.

The Nintendo Direct broadcast did not feature a trailer for Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus.

To find $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles in stock online now, download The Tracker app to receive notification on your smartphone in case the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers. The inventory tracking app alerted users to the availability of the $299 Nintendo Switch at walmart.com yesterday evening. The Nintendo Switch is available as $359.99 bundles at GameStop.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch are under pressure as the lower demand during summer continues. A Nintendo Switch can be found for as little as $360 on Amazon's marketplace.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite rising demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has repeated in a recent statement to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the upcoming Holiday season. On top of that, Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime has warned again in September that the company might not be able to make enough Nintendo Switch consoles.