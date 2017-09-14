 
 

Nintendo Switch In Stock Online At Walmart

Posted: Sep 14 2017, 7:17am CDT

 

Credit: Getty Images
 

Walmart offers the $299 Nintendo Switch console online for $299.

Walmart is offering the $299 Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con online at walmart.com for $299 now (8:03am ET). There is no bundle requirement. The Tracker app just sent out the in stock notifications to its users.

Walmart has in the past required purchasing the Switch as part of a custom bundle. Only by using the Walmart shopping app that restriction could be circumvented. Today though there is no limitation. You can just purchase the individual Nintendo Switch consoles on walmart.com.

Nintendo has warned that the Nintendo Switch could be in short supply during the Holiday season. Purchasing a Nintendo Switch early is the safe route.

The Nintendo Switch is available on Amazon on a continues basis since the release of the console in March through resellers. The Nintendo Switch reseller markups have come down now quite a bit. Markups have been well above $100 earlier this year. The Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con can be found for $350 and the Nintendo Switch with Neon Joy-Con starts at $360 from legit looking resellers on amazon.com.

To get notified when the Nintendo Switch is in stock online again at amazon.com or other major online retailers, download the online inventory tracking tool The Tracker app. The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u". In the app, select Notify Me on the Nintendo Switch console and bundles you want to find.

A must have Nintendo Switch accessory for many Switch owners is a screen protector. The $8.99 amFilm Tempered Glass Screen Protector is a popular choice.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. It's the middle of summer right now and demand for video game consoles is at its seasonal low.

Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite increasing demand, especially in Japan.

The conservative outlook points towards manufacturing issues. Nintendo is just not able to source the components needed to make enough consoles to satisfy demand into the Holiday shopping season. Getting a Nintendo Switch sooner than later is advised.

Nintendo is back in the game with an attractive new video game console gamers are passionate about. Sony and Microsoft have to worry again about Nintendo. More Nintendo Switch news.

