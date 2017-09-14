New Nintendo 2DS XL Poke Ball Edition Up for Pre-order

Nintendo announced in the September 13 Nintendo Direct broadcast a new cool Poke Ball-themed New Nintendo 2DS XL console. The new 2DS XL features a red and white cover that appears like the iconic Pokemon Poke ball.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

The $159.99 New Nintendo 2DS XL Poke Ball Edition will launch two weeks before the release of the new Pokemon games on November 3. GameStop is already taking pre-orders for the New Nintendo 2DS XL Poke Ball Edition online at gamestop.com.

Online inventory tracking tool, The Tracker app, has started to list the New Nintendo 2DS XL Poke Ball Edition. As soon as more retailers offer the special Pokemon 2DS XL edition, they will be added. Right now the new console is only available at GameStop. We believe that this special edition 2DS XL will be a collector's item and hard to find during the Holiday season.

Nintendo also unveiled a new White + Orange New Nintendo 2DS XL. This new handheld console will be released on October 6 for $149.99. GameStop also offers to pre-order of the New Nintendo 2DS XL - White and Orange online at gamestop.com.

Besides the new Nintendo 2DS XL hardware, the Japanese video maker featured a line-up of 40 games coming to the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo 3DS/2DS in the coming months.