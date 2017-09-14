SNES Classic Stock Levels at Stores for Launch Day Leak

The release of the $79.99 SNES Classic Edition is on September 29. We believe that the SNES Classic will sell out very quickly, despite Nintendo's announcement to ship more SNES Classic consoles on launch day than the NES Classic has shipped overall.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

Internal numbers of the SNES Classic stock on launch day have leaked for Walmart, ToysRUs and Target. Depending on the location and size of the store, the number of available SNES Classic units ranges from 30 to 90. ToysRUs stores have, according to a leaked document on Nintendeal, a minimum of 30 units and a maximum of 90.

Target's SNES Classic inventory is in the same range. Walmart stores have SNES Classic stock in the 30s on September 29. The numbers are higher than any Nintendo Switch in store sales event. Lining up will still be necessary at most retail location selling the SNES Classic. It should though be enough at many locations to be there an hour or so before the doors open to still get a $79.99 SNES Classic.

Closer to September 29, the 3rd party store inventory tracker should begin to show the specific expected stock for your local stores. So far there is no data to go by. To search for SNES Classic stock in stores, you need the SKU, UPC or DCPI number of the SNES Classic for each store. Find below the stores that can be searched for SNES Classic inventory and the services that can be used.

Walmart: SNES Classic SKU: 741-65-9089

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Target: SNES Classic DCPI: 207-29-7001

Search with BrickSeek, Zoolert, iStockNow

Best Buy: SNES Classic SKU: 5919830

Search with Zoolert, iStockNow

GameStop: SNES Classic SKU: 152771

Search with Zoolert

ToysRUs: SNES Classic UPC: 045496590758

n/a

We also expect the SNES Classic to be available online on release day. To make it easy to score a SNES Classic online, get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.