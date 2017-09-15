iPhone 8 Demand in Germany Extremely Low

Apple unveiled the new iPhone 8 and the iPhone X on Tuesday. Starting today, iPhone fans can pre-order the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus at their carriers. The pre-order has already opened in Germany and US carriers will begin taking pre-order starting 12:01am PDT.

Last year I had to scramble to get up early and get my pre-order in for the iPhone 7 Plus. It is very different today. For starters, the Telekom website is very responsive. Even more surprising was that I had a customer service representative on the phone immediately after pushing the key for iPhone orders.

In past years, you had to wait for ages to get through. I believe the main issue is that hard-core Apple fans want the iPhone X. Apple's new flagship iPhone will go up for pre-order on October 27. It will be much more expensive than the iPhone 8. German Telekom has though no details yet about the cost of the iPhone X for new contracts and contract extensions.

I really want to know first, how much the iPhone X will set me back before jumping on the iPhone 8. The Telekom charges 299.99 Euro for the iPhone 8, when extending an eligible contract. New contract customers pay 199.99 Euros.

The iPhone X is the holy grail and if its just 200 Euro more than the iPhone 8, I take it.