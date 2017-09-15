Nintendo Switch Tops Console Sales in the US

A recent poll by The NPD Group, found the Nintendo Switch console to be the best in matters having to do with sales. That is for the year of 2017. In four of the six months that it has been available, this console has been tops.

As for the top-selling game of August, it has been none other than Madden NFL 18. Grand Theft Auto V clocks in at a close second. This game is simply unbeatable when it comes to raking in the profits. The Nintendo Switch sales increased while Xbox One sales underwent a downward spiral.

The top games for August are: Madden NFL 18, Grand Theft Auto V, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, Splatoon 2, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild, Tom Clancy’s Rainbow Six: Siege, Mario Kart 8, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Remastered, Crash Bandicoot: N.Sane Trilogy and last but not least Overwatch.

Nintendo’s hybrid manual home Switch system outsold both Xbox One and PS4. Nintendo’s supply had met the impetus of the demand. The Switch started its journey in March and it costs $300. Xbox One and PlayStation will have to get their act together if they want to outdo the Nintendo Switch.

Microsoft meanwhile plans on starting its Xbox One X system soon. The consumers are eagerly awaiting this system. Till it comes out, the Nintendo Switch is the best option on the market. Millions of dollars have been earned in revenue by the Nintendo Switch for the experience it lends gamers everywhere. The games available on it are galore and Madden NFL 18 remains on top of the pile.

The Nintendo Company knows what it is doing and it has a piecemeal plan to conquer where it can. The world of video games is one where loyalties change faster than you can manipulate the next character on screen, so Nintendo will have to play its cards right if it wants success in the future.

