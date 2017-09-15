 
 

HTC Vive Focus Leaks As Name For HTC Vive Standalone

Posted: Sep 15 2017

 

Trademarks for a new HTC VR headset appear.

Taiwanese technology company HTC is getting ready to release a new virtual reality headset. Trademark applications for HTC Vive Focus surfaced in the European and in the US trademark offices, spotted by Dutch technology news site LetsGoDigital.

HTC teases on their site a new untethered virtual reality headset. The name of that cable-free headset could be HTC Vive Focus. There is no proof yet the HTC Vive standalone will be called HTC Vive Focus. It could also just be an iteration of the Vive with better hardware.

Clearly, the HTC Vive Standalone is where VR headsets have to go. Microsoft's Hololens is already there. Everything needed, including the computer and batteries are built into the headset.

The HTC Vive standalone supports WorldSense, which enables six degrees of freedom (6DoF) allowing natural movement. Simply duck, lean, and even peak to discover a new reality. The HTC Vive Standalone supports Google's Daydream platform.

HTC might be ready to unveil the HTC Vive Focus at the CES 2018 in January of next year.

The mysterious Magic Leap One augmented virtual reality headset is supposed to be revealed in six months. Magic Leap released so far only dramatic teaser videos of life-like mixed reality experiences. 

