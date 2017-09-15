iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Apple Watch Series 3 and Apple TV 4K Now Available for Preorder

Preorders of Apple products went live in the US recently. It all took place on the Apple Store. That was after a five minute delay. This brief downtime is an improved version of the duration that was required in previous times.

Back then it was a long wait of hour upon hour that people had to suffer. The only thing folks who love Apple can say is: “Good riddance to the so-called good old days!”

The iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus come in a trio of hues: silver, space gray and a novel tint of gold. The iPhone 8 costs about $700 while the iPhone 8 Plus costs $800.

The higher capacity models of these selfsame iPhones cost anywhere from $850 to $950 respectively. Apple is ready to introduce the novel handsets in over 29 areas of the globe.

These include: Australia, Austria, Belgium, Canada, China, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Luxembourg, Mexico, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Portugal, Puerto Rico, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Taiwan, UAE, UK, USA and last but not least the US Virgin Islands.

The first consignment of preorders will arrive on September 22nd. This is the same date on which Apple is to have plenty of stocks of the items in its stores in the 29 countries it will cater to in this regard.

As for the smartphones, they are to also be available in another 29 countries. These include: Andorra, Bahrain, Bulgaria, Croatia, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Greenland, Guernsey, Hungary, Iceland, India, Isle of Man, Israel, Jersey, Kuwait, Latvia, Liechtenstein, Lithuania, Malta, Monaco, Poland, Qatar, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Slovakia and Slovenia.

While in the US there are only reasonable discounts on these iPhones, the fact of the matter is that the buyers may offset the prices by trading in their old iPhones for the spanking new handsets.

The iPhone 8 has an outer beauty that remain pretty much the same as the iPhone 7. The latter also bears a striking resemblance to the iPhone 6 and iPhone 6s.

The novel model has a glass rear end which enables quicker charging. The iPhone 8 is also run by the new six core A11 Bionic microchip, a dynamic display, souped-up cameras and worthier speakers.

Besides the iPhones, the Apple Watch Series 3 also went live. These are launching in a large number of countries as well. Apple Watch Series 3 starts at $329 for GPS-only versions. As for the GPS+Cellular models, they cost $399.

Other brands cost $1149 and $1249. The really cool and funky feature of the Apple Watch is LTE and UMTS connectivity. Finally, coming to the Apple TV 4K, it consists of an A10X Fusion processor with 4K resolution capacity and HDR color reproduction.

Apple has even signed contracts with major Hollywood studios (except for Disney) regarding its Apple TV. Exciting and entertaining movies will feature on its TV sets via this arrangement. Apple TV’s price range goes from $179 for 32GB all the way to $199 for 64GB.