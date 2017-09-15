Receive In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch, Luvabella, Hatchimals and More

 
 

Online inventory tracking app The Tracker is now also on Twitter.

Online inventory tracking app The Tracker is expanding to Twitter. Follow the brand new Twitter account @TheTrackerApp to receive real-time alerts when a popular product such as the Nintendo Switch, SNES Classic, Luvabella dolls, Teddy Ruxpin, Shopkins, Nintendo Switch accessories and more are in stock online.

The Twitter account is yet another way to get notified when hard to find items are available. @TheTrackerApp Twitter feed contains in stock notifications for all products that are currently available in The Tracker. To only receive notifications for the products you are looking for the Tracker app is the best choice. 

A recent Tweet notified followers of the @TheTrackerApp that the $299 Nintendo Switch is in stock at Walmart.

There is a new important update for the Tracker App that is already live for Android and is expected to appear today on the App Store for iPhone. The new version is aimed at resolving scalability issues when a popular product like the SNES Classic is in stock online.

The new version of the inventory tracking app is also getting user faster to the stores that have been discovered to have stock of the products you are looking for.

The Tracker app is designed to be easy to use and enables anybody to score hard to find products online. After launching the app and enabling notifications, select from the list products by tapping the notify me checkmark the products you like to be notified when it is in stock or available for pre-order at any of the supported online shops. That is it. 

When the app detects a product in stock, you receive a notification on your smartphone. Now you are just a tap away from purchasing the product you want at the online shop offering the product. 

The Tracker app is available for free on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

