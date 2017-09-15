Assassin’s Creed Origins New Trailer Reveals Order of the Ancients

Ubisoft introduced a spanking new trailer for its game titled Assassin’s Creed: Origins. The major bad guys in the game were portrayed in this trailer. This trailer is a brief one and shows the narrative surrounding Bayek and the villains who will set up obstacles in his path.

It is an open world game that ensues right from the beginning in this adventure series. The trailer begins by bringing into focus some carcasses strewn outside a temple. An eerie voice announces that it is actually a secret order which seeks the power of the age-old deities.

The killings have a meaning no matter how abstruse it is in the scheme of things. The group in the game is covert and lacks a certain identity. The Pharaoh is said to be in the control of an Order of the Ancients.

The Order is also revealed to be a group of very powerful entities that will not shirk from the most horrendous tasks. They are in fact a nascent version of The Templars. The Order gets in the way of Bayek and make life a living hell for him.

Bayek finally decides that it is now or never and fights back. Thus ensues the action and interesting storyline of this game.

Swords clashing with each other, armies plodding through the desert, scenes of the main characters with action-packed sequences, evil enemies that are plotting against the protagonists and last but not least warriors that refuse to say sorry even when being put to death is what this game is all about.

The trailer perfectly shows what takes place in Assassin’s Creed: Origins. The OST accompanying the gameplay is also not very distracting and seems to meld in the background of the visuals. A few changes have been made in the game and they have made it a better version of its previous example.

Assassin’s Creed Origins game will be launched on October 27th.