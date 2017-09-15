2019 Genesis G70 Revealed

SUV is becoming one of the most wanted cars on the road right now. The ever-growing hunger for the best and the classiest SUVs is fulfilled regularly by some of the biggest names in the automotive business.

The SUV market took off because of the dedication and hard work of these companies to keep improving the updated models with the best possible features.

BMW, Mercedes Benz and Audi have grown leaps and bounds with their respective SUV lines. BMW 3 Series, Mercedes-Benz C-Class and Audi 4 are the successful lines of SUV that have enjoyed dominating the market for some time now.

The Asian companies who have designed top of the class and economic vehicles for quite some time now have been trying to break in the SUV trope.

Introducing some great SUV models like Lexus, Acura, and Infiniti; the venture has been somewhat a hit and miss. The Japanese and South Korean car companies have now set eyes of designing SUVs that will compete with the SUV giants like BMW and Mercedes Benz.

For those efforts, South Korea automotive giant Hyundai Motor Co. unveiled their latest Genesis series sedan G70. The Genesis G70 was revealed on Friday. The G70 becomes the first sedan under the Genesis marquee to be marketed exclusively under Hyundai Motor’s premium brand.

Dr. Woong-Chul Yang, Vice Chairman of the Hyundai Motor Group’s R&D Division, key Genesis brand officials, and approximately 300 international automotive journalists participated in the unveiling ceremony in Seoul. Gwen Stefani performed for the 10,000 guests attending the launch. Vice Chairman Yang addressed the guests about their new sedan.

He said that, “The Genesis G70 is the latest demonstration of our dedication to delivering innovative, customer-oriented vehicles,” said. “We will continue to focus our R&D efforts on the development and expansion of the Genesis brand. It is a great point of pride to have Genesis showcase what a true luxury brand of Korean origin can present to our discerning customers.”

Hyundai developers have kept the BMW 3 Series in mind when building the G70. It is an athletic sedan characterized by its graceful and dynamic exterior styling; elegant and intuitively designed interior; choice of three different powertrains.which is more athletic and efficient.

Luc Donckerwolke, design director for Hyundai and Genesis said that they “wanted a dynamic three-box design. The most important thing is proportion. We wanted a long dash-to-axle ratio.”

2019 Genesis G70 has set Mercedes C-Class and Audi A4 as benchmarks for G70’s interior.The will be a choice between a turbocharged 3.3-liter gasoline V6, a 2.0-liter turbocharged gasoline I4, and a 2.2-liter I4 diesel models for customers.

The car also includes many advanced driver assist systems such as Highway Driving Assist (HDA), best-in-class safety with nine standard airbags and active hood function, and a high level of connectivity with server-based voice recognition technology, using Kakao Corp’s artificial intelligence platform.

2019 Genesis G70 will be on sale in Korea on September 20th, with timing for its rollout in other markets to be announced soon. The Genesis is expected to roll out in the U.S. as well. However, European markets may not see the arrival of the G70 in the markets.