Frankfurt Motor Show: Hyundai Presents All-New i30 N, i30 Fastback and KONA at 2017 IAA

The Frankfurt Motor Show (IAA) is Hyundai’s home motor show. Hyundai’s Design, R&D, vehicle testing, motorsport and commercial operations are all based in Europe. So when Hyundai enthusiasts walked in for the Hyundai Press Conference on September 12, they were expecting exciting things.

They were not disappointed. Hyundai launched their new Europe-focused range with Hyundai’s first high-performance car i30 N, the elegant five-door coupé i30 Fastback and the bold, sub-compact SUV, the All-New KONA. and its new-generation ‘Smart Stream’ powertrain line-up.

These are yet the most recent steps from Hyundai in their goal towards becoming the number one Asian automotive brand in Europe by 2021.

So, what can you expect to see at the Hyundai press conference? Hyundai Motors has introduced the Smart Stream. It is the new efficient and fuel saving powertrain line-up. IONIQ line-up with the Hybrid, Electric and Plug-in Hybrid version are also going to be among the attractions at the home motor show.

IONIQ is the world’s first car with three electric powertrains and is Hyundai Motor’s contribution to a cleaner future and low-to-zero emission driving.

The Three New Stars of the Show

Thomas A. Schmid, Chief Operating Officer at Hyundai Motor Europe was proud to present the three new stars at the home show.

i30 N

It is Hyundai Motor’s first high-performance car under the N line-up. Inspired by Motorsport and designed on the New Generation i30, it can deliver efficient drive for everyday life on road and on track. The i30 N is powered by a 2.0-litre turbocharged engine available with two power outputs: the Standard Package engine delivers 250 PS, whereas the Performance Package engine's maximum power is boosted to 275 PS.

Both outputs deliver a maximum torque of 353 Nm (378 Nm with Overboost function) and reach a maximum speed of 250 km/h. The 250 PS version reaches 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds, the 275 PS version in 6.1 seconds. i30 N is all about precision, control, safety and durability with its segment-leading features for Hyundai Motor’s first N model.

i30 Fastback

Hyundai Motor is entering the compact market with a premium, classy, five-door coupé with the new i30 Fastback. The i30 instantly pops with its strong stance and sporty, elongated lines. It offers the latest Hyundai SmartSense active safety and driving assistance features. The powertrain line-up of the i30 Fastback consists of two downsized turbocharged petrol engines carried over from the New Generation Hyundai i30. With the i30 Fastback.

KONA

Hyundai’s KONA offers a sleek, sharp design with full-LED twin headlamps, two-tone roof and a choice of ten distinctive exterior colours. It is a true SUV with a bold and progressive design, premium features, accessible connectivity and latest safety technologies. It combines optional on-demand four-wheel drive, 7DCT and Hyundai’s latest powertrains.

Motorsport Attraction- i30 N TCR

The i30 N TCRwill be presented for the first time at the 2017 Frankfurt Motor Show. Hyundai Motorsport’s first project intended specifically for track racing, the i30 N TCR has been designed for sale to motor enthusiastssold who want to compete in the growing number of national and international series where TCR-specification machinery is eligible.

The i30 N TCR complements Hyundai’s forthcoming high-performance N range and will further show the high-performance engineering capabilities of the brand. The i30 N TCR is powered by a two-litre turbocharged engine, connected to a six-speed gearbox operated by steering wheel mounted paddles. The 100-litre fuel tank in the car is equipped with an endurance re-fueling kit, allowing customers to compete in both sprint and long-distance events.

Smart Stream

Hyundai Motor reveals ‘Smart Stream’ is the new-generation powertrain line-up. Smart Stream 1.6-litre T-GDi engine and Smart Stream wet 8-speed dual clutch transmission. The new 1.6-litre T-GDi engine includes a range of technology namely, ‘Continuously Variable Valve Duration (CVVD)’, which continuously adjusts the valve duration which optimizes the valve timing of opening and closing independently to maximize performance and fuel economy and reduce emissions. The Smart Stream wet 8-speed DCT also contributes to lowered fuel consumption with quicker and smoother gear changes than its predecessor.

Hyundai Motors Co. is making it count. The company is taking a multi-directional approach towards becoming a leading automotive company. With the line of succession of the company in question, Hyundai Motors need to do better than ever to prove that they are Asia’s leading motor company around the world. Those goals also include beating the European market hold.