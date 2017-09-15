 
 

Skyrim Special Edition Coming To Nintendo Switch On November 17

Posted: Sep 15 2017, 6:26am CDT | by , in News | Technology News

 

Skyrim Special Edition Coming to Nintendo Switch on November 17
  • Nintendo Switch to offer Special Edition of Skyrim
 

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Coming to Nintendo Switch on November 17

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is most likely coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 17th. This is all we need to know as far as our gaming enthusiasm going wild with delight is concerned. Those who are a bit hard to please may be wondering if this is a Special Edition version of Skyrim.

Don't Miss: Pre-order Super Nintendo Classic Alerts

This is because the PS4 and Xbox One version of Skyrim Special Edition have limited support capacity. Well, there are some good news and there are some bad news. The good news is that the version on Nintendo Switch is the Special Edition one indeed. 

This was something that everybody was already hoping to be true and when it turned out to be true all was well and good. Both the lighting and surface were an immense improvement over the previous model.

As far as performativity is concerned, it is tops as well. As for the bad news, it is that the version on Switch will not have mod support at all. At present, such a facility does not exist which is something of a letdown. While it is not the last word, for now that is the way things are. 

The content in the original game of Skyrim is enough to keep gamers occupied manipulating the joysticks for hours. At a time when many gamers were about to call it a day, this piece of high technology came along and gave a serious blow to their socializing activities. 

This story may contain affiliate links.

Comments

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

comments powered by Disqus


Featured News

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

SNES Classic and NES Classic to be Available in 2018

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

New SNES Classic Trailer Reveals Rewind, Suspend Points, Frames and Super FX Support

 
Luvabella Spotted in Stock at Amazon

Luvabella Spotted in Stock at Amazon

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017

Mercedes-AMG Project One Brings Formula 1 Hypercar to Frankfurt Motor Show 2017





The Tracker by I4U News

News by Section

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Find the latest technology news, juiciest tech rumors, best deals and effective buying advice via the I4U Tracker. Read more.

Trending Products

Shopping Tools

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook