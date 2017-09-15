Skyrim Special Edition Coming to Nintendo Switch on November 17

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim is most likely coming to the Nintendo Switch on November 17th. This is all we need to know as far as our gaming enthusiasm going wild with delight is concerned. Those who are a bit hard to please may be wondering if this is a Special Edition version of Skyrim.

This is because the PS4 and Xbox One version of Skyrim Special Edition have limited support capacity. Well, there are some good news and there are some bad news. The good news is that the version on Nintendo Switch is the Special Edition one indeed.

This was something that everybody was already hoping to be true and when it turned out to be true all was well and good. Both the lighting and surface were an immense improvement over the previous model.

As far as performativity is concerned, it is tops as well. As for the bad news, it is that the version on Switch will not have mod support at all. At present, such a facility does not exist which is something of a letdown. While it is not the last word, for now that is the way things are.

The content in the original game of Skyrim is enough to keep gamers occupied manipulating the joysticks for hours. At a time when many gamers were about to call it a day, this piece of high technology came along and gave a serious blow to their socializing activities.