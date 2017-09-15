 
 

Nintendo Switch Eshop Adds These Six New Games Today

Sep 15 2017

 

Nintendo Switch Eshop brings an Addition of Half a Dozen Games to its Platform Today

The Nintendo Switch has had quite a busy and hectic week recently. On September 12th, Rayman Legends: Definitive Edition was released. Now another six new games have entered the fold of the Eshop.

Two more are about to come a day from now. A novel ACA Neo Geo titled Spin Master, which was originally introduced in 1993, is included in this bunch, according to Gamespot. It is a cartoon fighting game full of high jinks. Two players named Johnny and Tom will play with each other in this game. 

They have to use a number of tools to war with each other (one of them is a yo-yo). They must also forestall the mad scientist Dr. De Playne. The price of this game is about $8. Then there is Semispheres. It is a puzzle game where you have to go through a series of labyrinths. It costs $10.

Quest of Dungeons is for $9 and has retro-imagery in it. 36 Fragments of Midnight is for $3. Also last but not least we have Kingdom: New Lands which retails for $15 and Beach Buggy Racing which sells for a price tag of $10.  

Other titles you can expect to come to the Switch include Robonauts which you may purchase for $15. Later on, it will sell for a discounted price of $13.49. There is also the game titled NBA 2K18 which will debut today on the Switch. A number of updates and demonstrations for the Switch took place recently as well. 

