Elon Musk Confirms Tesla Electric Truck is Coming in October

Tesla has definitely become one of the most important frontrunners in revolutionizing the modern automotive industry. The reason behind the success is the vision of its founder, Elon Musk. Musk has invested in clean energy and electric vehicular projects to work towards a sustainable future.

Don't Miss: Nintendo Switch Updates

Elon Musk has been individually invested and promoted all the company’s projects. He has been enthusiastic about the electric cars that his company has developed.

He has assured his customers himself that they will get the best electric cars at the price tag they were paying for. Earlier this year, he personally thanked the Tesla customers for putting their faith in the company and buying the latest electric cars by Tesla.

It looks like Elon might be thanking truckers next. According to a tweet that he posted recently, it looks like that Tesla’s “masterplan part deux” which he announced last summer is coming to fruition.

Tesla Semi truck unveil & test ride tentatively scheduled for Oct 26th in Hawthorne. Worth seeing this beast in person. It's unreal.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2017

Look like its electric trucks. Musk wrote in his tweet; “Tesla Semi truck unveil & test ride tentatively scheduled for Oct 26th in Hawthorne. Worth seeing this beast in person. It's unreal.”

That means that Tesla is launching electric trucks next. The new electric truck will be battery operated. Musk elaborated that Tesla had been working with major truck companies to innovate Tesla's all-electric big rig. He revealed that they were planning on showcasing a working prototype at the end of September.

According to sources, they had already shown the prototype to heavy-duty trucking people and they had all expressed keen interest in the project. Musk told his annual shareholder meeting, hosted in July at the Computer History Museum in Mountain View, California that the trucking companies were more interested in the availability of the trucks.

He said that they wanted to know when they will be available to buy and how many they could buy. Considering their enthusiasm, Musk said that they were getting their input on the development. He said that this innovation would help reach the desired product quicker.

There is also the possibility that the company has partners which can include large truck carriers as well as shippers. Morgan Stanley analysts have predicted that the big-rig truck could go on sale as soon as 2020.