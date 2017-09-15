Nintendo Switch To Support Sharing Joy-Con On the Spot

Nintendo announced in Japan new features for the Nintendo Switch coming this fall. Nintendo Switch gamers will be able to share Joy-Con on the spot and you can play against each other or cooperate on the go. Nintendo believes that this is going to be useful in many situations.

Don't Miss: Find Rare Products in Stock Online with The Tracker

The first three games that support sharing a Joy-Con on the go are Mario Kart Deluxe 8, FIFA 18 and 1-2 Switch. Many more games will follow. Nintendo has even released a commercial demonstrating this new ability to share a Joy-Con on the go. Watch the commercial below.

We expect that Nintendo will release this feature not just in Japan, but world-wide this fall. To find extra Joy-Con in stock, check the Tracker's list of Joy-Con controllers.

If you want to find $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles online now, you can download The Tracker app to receive notification on your smartphone in case the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers. The inventory tracking app alerted users to the availability of the $299 Nintendo Switch at walmart.com earlier this morning. The Tracker app in stock notifications are now also available on Twitter. The Nintendo Switch is available as $359.99 bundles at GameStop.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch are under pressure as the lower demand during summer continues. A Nintendo Switch can be found for as little as $360 on Amazon's marketplace.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply all year, especially during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite rising demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has repeated in a recent statement to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the upcoming Holiday season. On top of that, Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime has warned again in September that the company might not be able to make enough Nintendo Switch consoles.