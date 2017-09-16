iPhone 8 Pre-orders off to a Slow Start because of iPhone X

The Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are available for pre-order now for more than 24 hours. Many carrier, color and storage combinations are still in stock at apple.com with a September 22 release date. Usually, by now all combinations have delayed shipping time frames.

Pre-ordering the iPhone 8 at T-Mobile online also does not show any delays. Best Buy also seems to have no issues shipping the iPhone 8 on Verizon, AT&T and Sprint contracts.

The retailer has even the first iPhone 8 deals available on bestbuy.com. Customers can save up to $300 with an iPhone 8 on a Verizon plan. Getting the iPhone 8 on Sprint results in a 50% discount on the iPhone 8.

Our initial observation of the iPhone 8 pre-order launch in Germany was correct. The iPhone 8 is off to a very slow start. The reason for this is the other new iPhone. Apple fans are waiting for the iPhone X, which will go up for pre-order on October 27.

The Verge asked its readers in a poll if they are buying the new iPhone. Only 8% said to buy the iPhone 8 and 11% want the iPhone 8 Plus. 29% are waiting for the iPhone X and 23% are not upgrading at all. 16,000 people have cast their vote in this poll.

So far no carrier has come forward with any indication about how well the iPhone 8 pre-orders are going. Last year, T-Mobile's John Legere tweeted that the iPhone 7 set a pre-order record for the carrier. This will likely not happen for the iPhone 8.

On the long run, the iPhone 8 will likely sell well, but the attention of the Apple community is on the iPhone X. This will be a disaster as the iPhone X is seen to be in short supply. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said a new research note (via Macrumors), that Apple's supply chain will not be able to catch up with demand for the iPhone X well into 2018. This means to buy an iPhone X before the Holidays will be a huge challenge.

The iPhone X will be available for pre-order at apple.com, bestbuy.com and carriers on October 27. The unlocked iPhone X starts at $999. On contract, pricing starts at $41.63/month for the iPhone X.