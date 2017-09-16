Nintendo Switch Doom Edition Won’t Have SnapMap Level Editor

The Nintendo Direct presentation took place recently and a number of games were expected to come to the platform by gamers. Two of these really surprised the players though. They are none other than Bethesda’s Wolfenstein II and Doom.

They have made it to the console and the kind of downgrading that will be required for their arrival remains a mystery. Especially Doom will have a number of updates. The only problem is that it won’t be having any SnapMap level editor, according to Engadget via Digital Trends.

SnapMap is a special feature that lets players, who have their eyes glued to their PC, PS4 and Xbox One, make customized maps. In the context of these maps, the designers could change the game by engaging in slight tweaks and a fine tuning of the details.

The maps furthermore could be seen by other gamers throughout the global village. Thus players will be missing out on a lot thanks to this empty space left in place of the feature which never came to the platform in the first place.

Besides this drawback, the cartridge will have single player mode thanks to size constraints. Thus in order to play in a multiplayer mode online, an update will have to be loaded. Both Doom and Wolfenstein II are AAA titles on the Nintendo Switch.

The Switch is definitely seeing better days and is growing in popularity with the passage of each minute and hour. Other brands are also beginning to take Nintendo seriously.

Bethesda has been good to Nintendo by releasing Skyrim on the portable console.The Doom edition on Nintendo will not be an exact copy of the game on PS4 and Xbox.

Among some of the other games that Nintendo has welcomed may be included Mario Kart 8 and L.A. Noire. Bethesda will be doing favors to Nintendo in return for its games being featured on the portable console. It is a social exchange on the level of technological progress.

As for the gamers, while they will miss the SnapMap level editor feature, they also have a lot to look forward to. It is not for nothing that the saying “the proof of the pudding lies in the eating” applies here in its entirety.

What cannot be gained from mere word-based analysis can be obtained by immersion in the experience of gaming itself.