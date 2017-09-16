Super Famicom Classic Pre-order Launched in Japan

American and European fans of the Super Famicom Classic could pre-order the Japanese version of the Super NES Classic on amazon.jp for 8,618 Yen (~$77.74) a few hours ago. Now as of 4 am ET, the Super Famicom Classic is sold out on amazon.jp. Resellers are still taking pre-orders for the Super Famicom Classic at around $130.

Don't Miss: Pre-order SNES Classic Edition Details

Amazon Japan has two listings for the Super Famicom Classic. Besides the standalone Super Famicon Classic listing, there is also a bundle with the separately sold USB power adapter.

The Super Famicom Classic will be released on October 5. Amazon Japan is likely going to have more stock on release day. There is no reason yet to panic and pay double the price, especially with Nintendo's announcement in mind.

Japanese video game exporters like Play-Asia are not taking pre-orders today. This was expected. These type of stores are not getting pre-order allocations from Nintendo.

To make it easy to score a SNES Classic online in the US on September 29, get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.