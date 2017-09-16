Amazon offers Black Friday Deal on All-New Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa

Amazon has a Black Friday like deal on the All-New Fire 7 Tablet with Alexa tablet. Amazon Prime members pay only $34.99 for the tablet, saving $15 on amazon.com. The Black Friday 2016 deal for the Fire 7 tablet was $33.33.

The Fire HD 8 with 16GB tablet is also on sale today, Prime members save $25 on the All-New Fire HD 8 tablet, bringing the price down to $54.99. The Fire HD 8 deal is available on amazon.com. For some reason, Amazon is listing the Add to Cart button in the "other sellers" list. Both Fire tablet deals are though available directly from amazon.com and are in stock.

The Fire tablet sale for Prime members ends midnight tonight Pacific time. Find all Fire tablet offers on amazon.com.

Amazon's bargain tablet is now even better with Alexa support, better screen and more performance. The All-New Fire 7 Tablet is also thinner and has a longer battery life than the previous model. The deal on the Fire 7 tablet will not get much better in the Amazon Black Friday 2017 sale in November. You only might safe another Dollar.

Black Friday 2017 is on November 24, following Thanksgiving Day which is on November 23 this year. As in past years, the whole month of November will bring Black Friday deals. The Thanksgiving week will be the pinnacle of Black Friday. Thursday and Friday bring the mother load of Black Friday deals.