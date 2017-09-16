SNES Classic Hacking: Hakchi2 Developer Confirms SNES Classic Connects to a PC

The SNES Classic can be connected to a PC via USB, the same way the NES Classic. Booting the SNES Classic in FEL mode makes the console accessible via USB on a PC.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Luvabella in Stock

Russian hacker "Cluster" has shared a screenshot of a SNES Classic showing up as USB device on a Windows device on the GBX.ru discussion board. The SNES Classic and NES Classic boot into FEL mode by holding down the Reset button for 3 seconds while switching on the consoles.

Cluster is the developer of the NES Classic mod tool Hakchi2. The tool allows expanding the number of games installed on the NES Classic to over 1,000. Retro gaming fans hope that the SNES Classic can also be hacked to extend the number of games playable on Nintendo's new retro console.

Connecting to the SNES Classic is only the first step. Nintendo might have introduced a security measure on the SNES Classic to make it harder to modify it. Also not clear yet is how much free storage is available on the SNES Classic.

Cluster mulls in another comment the idea of soldering an SD card onto the SNES Classic board and to modify the kernel to gain more storage. The work has not yet begun. We will have to wait until the SNES Classic becomes widely available.

The SNES Classic Edition will go on sale on September 29. To make it easy to score a SNES Classic online in the US on launch day, get the free Tracker app to receive real-time alerts when the SNES Classic is in stock online. You will be one of the first to own a SNES Classic. Users of the app just select "Notify Me" on the SNES Classic listing to get notified when the SNES Classic Edition is in stock online.

The Tracker app is available on iOS and Android. You can find the app in the app store with searching for just for "i4u".

SNES Classic in stock notifications are now also available on Twitter: Follow @TheTrackerApp to keep up with all hot products the online inventory tracker is monitoring.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic. We have published a complete rundown of how the whole SNES Classic pre-order craziness. Follow I4U News on Twitter to not miss the next SNES Classic availability update.