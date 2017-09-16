You may Not be Able to Buy iPhone X Until 2018

The iPhone X was revealed a couple of days ago. Its facial recognition technology and total screen design makes it a lucrative deal to purchase from your nearest Apple Store.

Get In Stock Alerts on Twitter for SNES Classic, Switch and More

Yet there are glitches in the manufacturing that may cause delays in delivery dates. For one thing, demand won’t be met till next year. Only after the first six months of 2018 will the Apple iPhone X be freely available to consumers.

Earlier onwards it was thought that the Apple factories would churn out 50 million units of the iPhone X for this year. Now though it seems that only 40 million units will be manufactured thereby letting so many enthusiasts of the iPhone down in a big way.

The real sales drive that will take place next year will thus be a precarious affair. Apple is lucky in that the demand outstrips the supply. It means that it is a highly popular brand. In fact, it may be the most wanted smartphone maker on the face of the planet.

By the time the year 2018 arrives in its full splendor, Apple may be manufacturing 80 to 90 million units of the iPhone X, according to AppleInsider. The face identification feature of this smartphone will make it a very secure and stable device for the owner.

As for the facial recognition facility, it will be imbedded in the very makeup of the contraption. The screen-to-body ratio of this gizmo is the highest ever seen till now.

There will also be cameras and sensors in this iPhone. The gadget will be unique and one of a kind. It won’t be easy to make carbon copies of it since it will be so complex on a technological basis.

The iPhone X may start off bearing a price tag of $999. Yet in the long run, the cost may vary. The Apple supply chain will be quite mercurial and changeable with the passage of time, according to MacRumors. This is the nature of the game and cannot be corrected.

Some growing pains may lie in store for this smartphone along its technologically evolutionary journey. At present these smartphones are being created from the assembly lines at the rate of 10,000 per day. Erstwhile models include the iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus.