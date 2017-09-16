Tesla is Working on Mobile Battery Swapping Tech

Tesla’s battery exchange program had been said to be extant but in a pretty sanguine state. Yet now it seems the company is steadily working on a novel patent regarding a battery swap from aboard the structure of a trailer.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock

Actually, Tesla Motors already has a patent related to battery swapping. However, this new application will revolutionize the setup. The whole thing dates back to a time three years ago when such a system was introduced on stations in the state of California.

Tesla has been slowly but steadily tinkering with its tools and this year has been a hectic one for the company. A machine that was singular in its compact features was to be built to swap battery packs.

This machine could be fixed in buildings. The really great thing was that the new patent allowed for this machine to function from a mobile platform such as that of a truck or a trailer. It could furthermore be handled with deftness and agility by technicians.

A bit of monitoring and lending of inputs mark this novel patent. This battery swapping system can be installed while the car is being taken in between two cities and is thus for all purposes on the road.

Many of the complexities can thus be removed and the whole procedure can be accomplished in a piecemeal manner. This patent allows for the swapping of battery packs between Model S and Model X vehicles, according to Electrek.

Model 3’s pack is currently difficult to swap though. The original swapping time was one and a half minute. This one will however take longer. It could even take upto fifteen minutes to reach completion.

Such patent applications ought to be considered with skepticism till they have seen the light of day and become a concrete reality. Tesla is an advanced EV company that is famous for such innovations in driving technology as Superchargers with external cooling and robot-snake chargers.

The CEO of Tesla Motors, Elon Musk has declared that such battery swaps would be ideal for commercial deals. Meanwhile, Elon Musk also let on regarding the all-new electric truck by his company. It is an upcoming attraction on the horizon yet the whole thing is still being kept under wraps.

Rumors abound and the reality of it is something which only time will tell in its entirety.