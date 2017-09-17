Nintendo Switch Stock at GameStop Shipping Now

GameStop offers five Nintendo Switch bundles that do not contain any unnecessary accessories on gamestop.com. Customers can choose between four different popular games to order with a Nintendo Switch for a bundle price of $359.99. Some games are bundled with the Switch with Neon Joy-Cons and others with the Gray Joy-Con edition.

Get the Free Tracker App to find a SNES Classic in Stock

The choices of games include Zelda, Mario Kart, Splatoon 2 and Mario + Rabbids. GameStop should really invest in a mix and match buying feature that Walmart and other stores have. Customers are pressed to compromise either on the game or version of the Switch they want.

The five $359.99 Nintendo Switch bundles ship within 24 hours. Find all five new Nintendo Switch bundles listed on GameStop's online store.

Alternatively, you can pre-order the popular Nintendo Switch Mario Odyssey bundle for $379.99 on gamestop.com. This special edition Switch will be released on October 27 along with the Mario Odyssey blockbuster game.

GameStop is also still offering to check your local store for inventory of the stand-alone $299.99 Nintendo Switch console from the online listings. GameStop enabled inventory checking for the unbundled consoles last week.

If you want to wait to buy individual $299.99 Nintendo Switch consoles online, you can download The Tracker app to receive notification on your smartphone in case the Nintendo Switch is in stock online at Amazon, Walmart or other major retailers. Walmart had the Nintendo Switch in stock online several times in the past days. You can also now get in stock notifications in real-time on Twitter at the new @TheTrackerApp account.

The reseller prices of the Nintendo Switch are under pressure as the lower demand during summer continues. A Nintendo Switch can be found for as little as $350 on Amazon's marketplace.

The Nintendo Switch launched on March 3, 2017. Nintendo has sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles in the first three months, the video game maker revealed on July 26. This week Nintendo announced that about 100 Nintendo Switch games from independent developers are coming to the popular console.

The Nintendo Switch will be in short supply during the Holiday season. Experts have pointed out that Nintendo has not increased the sales forecast during the last earnings call despite rising demand, especially in Japan. Nintendo has repeated in a recent statement to ramp up the Nintendo Switch production for the upcoming Holiday season. On top of that, Nintendo America President Reggie Fils-Aime has warned again in September that the company might not be able to make enough Nintendo Switch consoles.