iPhone 8 Launch Inventory Still Not Sold Out

Posted: Sep 17 2017, 5:18am CDT

 

The pre-order inventory of the iPhone 8 has not sold out on Sunday.

It is Sunday morning. We just did a quick check around apple.com and carrier stores. The Apple iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus are available for pre-order now for more than 48 hours and you can still pre-order the new iPhone with for release day shipping.

Like on Saturday, many carrier, color and storage combinations remain available at the Apple online store with a September 22 release date. The iPhone 8 has the most unusual pre-order phase of all iPhones so far. Usually, by now all combinations have delayed shipping time frames. 

Pre-ordering the iPhone 8 at T-Mobile online also does not show any delays. Best Buy also seems to have no issues shipping the iPhone 8 on Verizon, AT&T and Sprint contracts.

The retailer has even the first iPhone 8 deals available on bestbuy.com. Customers can save up to $300 with an iPhone 8 on a Verizon plan. Getting the iPhone 8 on Sprint results in a 50% discount on the iPhone 8.

Our initial observation of the iPhone 8 pre-order launch in Germany was correct. The iPhone 8 is off to a very slow start. The reason for this is the other new iPhone. Most Apple fans are apparently waiting for the iPhone X, which will go up for pre-order on October 27. 

The Verge asked its readers in a poll if they are buying the new iPhone. Only 8% said to buy the iPhone 8 and 11% want the iPhone 8 Plus. 29% are waiting for the iPhone X and 23% are not upgrading at all. 16,000 people have cast their vote in this poll. 

So far no carrier has come forward with any indication about how well the iPhone 8 pre-orders are going. Last year, T-Mobile's John Legere tweeted that the iPhone 7 set a pre-order record for the carrier. This will likely not happen for the iPhone 8.

On the long run, the iPhone 8 will likely sell well, but the attention of the Apple community is on the iPhone X. This will be a disaster as the iPhone X is seen to be in short supply. Analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said a new research note, that Apple's supply chain will not be able to catch up with demand for the iPhone X well into 2018. This means to buy an iPhone X before the Holidays will be a huge challenge.

The iPhone X will be available for pre-order at apple.com, bestbuy.com and carriers on October 27. The unlocked iPhone X starts at $999. On contract, pricing starts at $41.63/month for the iPhone X.

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

