SNES Classic Deluxe Carrying Case Released by PDP

There is a new SNES Classic carrying case available. PDP designed a deluxe carrying case for the SNES Classic, available for pre-order on amazon.com for $29.99.

You can customize the front with your choice of SNES titles including Super Mario world, the Legend of Zelda - a Link to the past, and Super Metroid. This hard case features soft foam inserts to safely store the SNES console, two controllers, and cables.

PDP has officially licensed their SNES Classic carrying case from Nintendo. The company is missing the release date of the SNES Classic by about six weeks. The PDP SNES Classic Deluxe Carrying Case for the Super Nintendo Classic Console will be released on November 15, which is kind of disappointing.

This is not the first SNES Classic case. In July, Japanese Cyber Gadget unveiled a special case for the SNES Classic. RDS Industries, maker of the popular NES Classic carrying case, has not yet released a carrying case for the SNES Classic. Find more SNES Classic accessories.

Starting September 29, the SNES Classic will be available at the following online stores:

Amazon

GameStop

Walmart

Best Buy

Target

ToysRUs

Play-Asia

B&H Photo

Five of Nintendo's major retail partners offered the new retro console for pre-order on August 22. All stores have quickly sold out of the SNES Classic.

