Nintendo Switch Stock Update for September 17: Walmart, GameStop

There are multiple options to purchase a Nintendo Switch online on Sunday, September 17. GameStop offers five Nintendo Switch bundles that sell for $359.99 and ship now from gamestop.com.

The Tracker app just notified its users that the $379.99 Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle is back in stock at walmart.com. Walmart also offers their exclusive Switch edition in a customizable bundle. The online stock notifications are also now available on Twitter. Follow @TheTrackerApp to not miss a single in-stock alert of the hottest products including the Nintendo Switch.

Available for pre-order is the new Nintendo Switch Mario Odyssey Edition at GameStop and Best Buy. This popular Nintendo Switch bundle will be released on October 27.

The $299.99 Nintendo Switch could be stock at your local GameStop store. The video game retailer lets you check for in-store pickup for the unbundled Switches online at gamestop.com. Walmart and Target stores also show inventory. See details below.

The demand for the Nintendo Switch has slowed down noticeably in the US. This will change during the Holiday shopping season. Nintendo even already warned about a possible shortage of the Nintendo Switch in the fourth quarter.

The Nintendo Switch is available online from reseller market places on Amazon and eBay since the release of the console in March. Reseller mark ups have been well above $100 earlier this year. The Nintendo Switch reseller margins have come down now quite a bit. The Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con can be found for $350 from legit looking resellers on amazon.com.

Nintendo revealed on July 26 that the company had sold 4.70 million Nintendo Switch consoles from the March 3 launch to June 30. Nintendo kept the forecast for Nintendo Switch sales at 10 million units until March 2018. This has interpreted as a sign of production issues, making the Switch a "hard to find item" when the Holiday shopping season comes around.

To find Nintendo Switch in stock online at the $299.99 price, you can get our new The Tracker app, available as free download for iOS and Android. The $299.99 Nintendo Switch was in stock multiple times in the past days at Walmart, Target and Best Buy.

Find below the latest Nintendo Switch online availability updates and stock tracking updates for stores.

Nintendo Switch Stock at Online Stores

The $379.99 Nintendo Switch Splatoon 2 bundle is back in stock at walmart.com. Walmart also offers their exclusive Switch edition in a customizable bundle.

The Nintendo Switch will continue to be hard to find for the foreseeable future. Nintendo plans to ship 10 million consoles worldwide in the time from April 2017 to April 2018. From the launch on Mach 3 to June 30, the Japanese video game company sold 4.70 million Switch consoles.

The Nintendo Switch reseller markups dropped to $50 for the Nintendo Switch with Gray Joy-Con on amazon.com. Prices have been well over $100 earlier this year.

There are also several new accessories coming on the market from Nintendo in the next weeks. See the full list of new Nintendo Switch accessories.

How to find a Nintendo Switch in Stock Online

Nintendo Switch in Stock at Stores

The Switch is reported to be available in 2,248 Walmart stores and 1,601 Target stores locations according to the Nintendo Switch inventory tracker iStockNow (9:30 am ET).

The above numbers need to be put in perspective to the number of stores each retailer operates in the United States. There are 4,400 GameStop locations, 1,800 Target stores and 5,000 Walmart stores in the US. This means that the chances to find a Switch in stock at your local retail outlet are not that great. Read also the latest Nintendo Switch news.